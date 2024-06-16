Beacon Financial Group Sells 4,529 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

