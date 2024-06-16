Beacon Financial Group Sells 50,327 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,327 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

