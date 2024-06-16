Beacon Financial Group Takes $399,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

