Beacon Financial Group Takes $480,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $185.97 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

