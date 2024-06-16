Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

