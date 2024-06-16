Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 0.5% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 200,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 83,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $233.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.