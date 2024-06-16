BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.59. BGSF has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts expect that BGSF will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BGSF

Institutional Trading of BGSF

In other BGSF news, CFO John R. Barnett bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $83,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,009 shares of company stock valued at $80,723. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.