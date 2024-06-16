Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,119.64

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,119.64 ($14.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.08). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,172 ($14.92), with a volume of 223,112 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.31) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.10) to GBX 1,285 ($16.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.75) to GBX 1,385 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYG

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Big Yellow Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,120.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,455.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($15.76) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($126,716.47). Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.