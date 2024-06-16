Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Biglari Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BH opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82. Biglari has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $219.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

