Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.68. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1,761,069 shares changing hands.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Bilibili Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

