Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $282.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

