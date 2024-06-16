Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.76

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and traded as high as $63.52. Bitcoin Group shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 1,206 shares changing hands.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.