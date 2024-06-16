Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.76

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and traded as high as $63.52. Bitcoin Group shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 1,206 shares changing hands.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
