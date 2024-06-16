Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

