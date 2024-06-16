BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,418,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,808,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 819,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,117 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

BIGZ opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

