BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Down 0.9%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $760.00 and last traded at $762.87. 57,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 606,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $769.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $776.01 and its 200 day moving average is $790.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

