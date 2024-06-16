Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $8.85. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 159,790 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
