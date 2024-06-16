Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $8.85. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 159,790 shares.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,428,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 550,047 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 404,962 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 329,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

