Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BCX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.87.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.