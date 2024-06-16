Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 789,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 550,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

