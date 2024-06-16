Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE BSL opened at $14.05 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

