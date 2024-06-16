Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.37 and last traded at $61.87. 1,367,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,431,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after buying an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.