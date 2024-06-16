Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

BLMN stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $8,313,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,763.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

