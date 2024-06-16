BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$40.80 and last traded at C$40.95. 1,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.09.
BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.38.
