BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 67.1% in May

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 541,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.