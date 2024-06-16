Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,859.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,667.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,571.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,587.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

