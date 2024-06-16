Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,859.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,266. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,587.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,667.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,571.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

