BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 0.9 %

BP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.