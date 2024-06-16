Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) versus American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Critical Review

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. American Strategic Investment has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and American Strategic Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.53 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.75 American Strategic Investment $62.71 million 0.38 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.21

American Strategic Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42% American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

