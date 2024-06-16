Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brera Stock Performance

NASDAQ BREA opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Brera has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

