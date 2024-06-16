Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

