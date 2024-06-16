Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 4,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Health Group stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) by 2,401.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned about 0.10% of Bright Health Group worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.