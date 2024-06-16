Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $41.20 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

