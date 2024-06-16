Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $41.22. 2,771,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,318,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 66,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

