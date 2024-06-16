Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $9.46

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,658,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 403,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CEMEX by 16.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

