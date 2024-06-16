Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target at C$14.81

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.46.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.