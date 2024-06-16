Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Target Price at $18.94

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.94.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

