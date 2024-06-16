Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$115.00

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NA shares. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.02. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$118.77. The company has a market cap of C$36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

