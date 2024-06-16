Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.63

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages have commented on RSKD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

