Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) PT at $79.50

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Shell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shell Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.