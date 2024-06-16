Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Price Target at $26.50

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently commented on USAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $268,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,964,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at $132,964,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,127,731 shares of company stock valued at $153,764,903.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

