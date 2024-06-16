Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,066,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,785,490 shares.The stock last traded at $40.37 and had previously closed at $41.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock worth $16,245,099. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

