Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 52.9% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

