BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 164,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Free Report) by 536.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.58.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

