C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 3.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 1,232,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,954,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

