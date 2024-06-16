Cable Car Capital LLC Buys Shares of 138,745 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of WHLRD stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

