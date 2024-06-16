Cable Car Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. A SPAC II Acquisition makes up approximately 0.3% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,060,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASCB stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

A SPAC II Acquisition Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

