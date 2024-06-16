Cable Car Capital LLC Invests $4.40 Million in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. GigCapital5 accounts for 4.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GIA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. GigCapital5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

GigCapital5 Profile

