Cable Car Capital LLC Invests $4.40 Million in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. GigCapital5 accounts for 4.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GIA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. GigCapital5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

GigCapital5 Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIAFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.