Cable Car Capital LLC Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 885,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. Pangaea Logistics Solutions accounts for approximately 8.1% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $7.43 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

