Cable Car Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,351,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,000. Quantum FinTech Acquisition comprises approximately 16.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 37,291.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 66,379 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 321,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QFTA opened at $1.13 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

