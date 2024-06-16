Cable Car Capital LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. RCF Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

RCF Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RCF Acquisition stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

RCF Acquisition Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

