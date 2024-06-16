Cable Car Capital LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. RCF Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
RCF Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RCF Acquisition stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $11.89.
RCF Acquisition Profile
