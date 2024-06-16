Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,433.17

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,433.17 ($43.72) and traded as low as GBX 3,367.62 ($42.88). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,390 ($43.17), with a volume of 46,081 shares.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,480.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,481 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,432.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,969.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.14), for a total transaction of £157,078.95 ($200,024.13). In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.14), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($200,024.13). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.24), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($354,078.42). Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.