Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 224,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.